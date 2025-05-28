Himachal CM Announces Educational and Agricultural Reforms Amid Political Charges

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu seized the opportunity at a significant public gathering in Banjar, Kullu district, to announce influential measures aimed at advancing education and agriculture. Among the prominent initiatives revealed were the establishment of a CBSE-based Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School and a milk processing unit in Banjar with a capacity of 10,000 liters. Sukhu emphasized ongoing and future educational reforms spearheaded by the state government.

Not shying away from political contention, Sukhu criticized former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, accusing him of misappropriating state funds and deceitfully distributing electoral freebies worth Rs 5,000 crores. 'New institutions were launched under him, but without adequate staff or facilities, leading to a decline in education,' Sukhu argued. He highlighted the current administration's focus on augmenting educational provisions and teacher appointments, touting the creation of the Directorate of School Education and the initiation of English medium classes as reformative steps.

Addressing inter-state issues, Sukhu boldly stated that water exchange with Delhi and Haryana would be conditional on receiving pending BBMB arrears. He lambasted the BJP's fragmented leadership while commending the Congress government's disaster relief efforts, particularly during the recent natural disaster in Kullu. Enhanced compensation for damaged houses and a special relief package were among the actions taken. Lastly, Sukhu underscored rural development initiatives, such as increasing milk support prices and promoting natural farming, alongside the Rajiv Gandhi Forest Conservation Scheme.

