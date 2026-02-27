Court Exonerates Kejriwal: Political Allegations Exposed

On Friday, a Delhi court delivered a verdict discharging former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in a high-profile corruption case, a decision that drew attention to alleged misuse of power by investigative agencies. PDP President Mehbooba Mufti termed the ruling as exposure of the 'high-handedness' prevalent in agency operations.

Mufti stated that the judgment, which also saw the release of Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others, highlighted how these agencies are often wielded as 'political swords.' She emphasized that the case was devoid of any prima facie evidence, illustrating the injustice of prolonged incarcerations driven by political motivations.

The ruling marks a significant relief for Kejriwal and Sisodia, as the court dismissed the charges by the CBI, underscoring the issue of institutional weaponization. Mufti remarked that such blatant misuse of power continues unchecked, posing a threat to justice and truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)