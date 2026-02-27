Left Menu

Court Exonerates Kejriwal: Political Allegations Exposed

A Delhi court discharged former CM Arvind Kejriwal and others in a corruption case, highlighting investigative agencies' overreach, as claimed by PDP's Mehbooba Mufti. She criticized the use of agencies as political tools leading to unjust incarceration. This decision relieved 21 individuals besides Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:38 IST
Court Exonerates Kejriwal: Political Allegations Exposed
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, a Delhi court delivered a verdict discharging former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in a high-profile corruption case, a decision that drew attention to alleged misuse of power by investigative agencies. PDP President Mehbooba Mufti termed the ruling as exposure of the 'high-handedness' prevalent in agency operations.

Mufti stated that the judgment, which also saw the release of Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others, highlighted how these agencies are often wielded as 'political swords.' She emphasized that the case was devoid of any prima facie evidence, illustrating the injustice of prolonged incarcerations driven by political motivations.

The ruling marks a significant relief for Kejriwal and Sisodia, as the court dismissed the charges by the CBI, underscoring the issue of institutional weaponization. Mufti remarked that such blatant misuse of power continues unchecked, posing a threat to justice and truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors Trigger Panic in Kolkata: Earthquake Ripples Across City

Tremors Trigger Panic in Kolkata: Earthquake Ripples Across City

 India
2
Greens Surge Ahead: A New Political Landscape Challenges Labour

Greens Surge Ahead: A New Political Landscape Challenges Labour

 Global
3
Judicial Integrity vs. Politically Charged Incarceration: The Kejriwal Case

Judicial Integrity vs. Politically Charged Incarceration: The Kejriwal Case

 India
4
Tragic Dispute Over WhatsApp Image Ends in Fatal Stabbing

Tragic Dispute Over WhatsApp Image Ends in Fatal Stabbing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026