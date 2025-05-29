Left Menu

Markets Dip Amid Nvidia Results and Rising Oil Prices

Global markets decline as investors assess Nvidia's earnings report and rising oil prices due to OPEC+ decisions and the U.S. Chevron sanction on Venezuela. Trade tensions ease with Trump's EU tariff delay, while Nvidia's earnings fall short of forecasts. U.S. market indexes close lower, and oil futures rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 03:17 IST
Global markets saw a downturn as Nvidia's earnings report and rising oil prices weighed heavily on investors. With Nvidia's revenue slightly below expectations, and continued supply worries in the wake of OPEC+'s decision, market uncertainty prevailed.

Economic tensions eased following President Trump's deferral of European tariffs, offering a brief respite. Despite Nvidia securing better-than-expected sales, its projected revenue raised concerns. Wall Street ended lower, with utilities and energy stocks leading the decline.

Oil prices increased amid an unchanged OPEC+ production policy, while the U.S. barred Chevron from exporting Venezuelan crude. Treasury yields ascended, and the dollar gained ground. Gold prices slipped, mirroring the global market's turbulent atmosphere.

