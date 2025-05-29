Markets Dip Amid Nvidia Results and Rising Oil Prices

Global markets saw a downturn as Nvidia's earnings report and rising oil prices weighed heavily on investors. With Nvidia's revenue slightly below expectations, and continued supply worries in the wake of OPEC+'s decision, market uncertainty prevailed.

Economic tensions eased following President Trump's deferral of European tariffs, offering a brief respite. Despite Nvidia securing better-than-expected sales, its projected revenue raised concerns. Wall Street ended lower, with utilities and energy stocks leading the decline.

Oil prices increased amid an unchanged OPEC+ production policy, while the U.S. barred Chevron from exporting Venezuelan crude. Treasury yields ascended, and the dollar gained ground. Gold prices slipped, mirroring the global market's turbulent atmosphere.