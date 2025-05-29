Left Menu

Navy Plane Crash Shakes South Korea's Pohang

A navy plane has crashed in the southern city of Pohang, South Korea. The incident was reported by the Yonhap News Agency, with fire authorities providing initial details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:42 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A navy plane has crashed in the southern city of Pohang, South Korea. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, has drawn significant attention as fire authorities were among the first to report it, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Although initial reports are limited, the plane involved in the crash reportedly belongs to the South Korean Navy, as confirmed by the Newsis news agency. Details surrounding the cause and any casualties remain unclear as investigations are underway.

Pohang, a key city in South Korea, is now grappling with this unexpected aviation incident, which highlights the importance of safety protocols in military operations.

