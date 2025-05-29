Poacher Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces at Kaziranga National Park

An armed poacher was killed during a heated exchange of gunfire with security personnel at Assam's Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve. The incident, confirmed by a press release, saw the recovery of firearms and other items from the scene, signaling a significant anti-poaching success.

According to Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, a credible threat was received on May 28 regarding an impending attack on frontline staff at Balidubi Camp by unidentified poachers. As a result, all forest camps were put on high alert, and additional security forces were quickly dispatched to the location.

During the operation, which took place around 10:30 pm in the Dhanbari area, the joint team encountered armed suspects who opened fire. The security forces responded with measured gunfire, resulting in a 30-minute standoff. Once the area was secured, the injured poacher, armed with an AK-56 rifle, was transported to a hospital but was declared dead. The search continues for other suspects who fled the scene, as authorities remain committed to maintaining the safety and security of the park.

