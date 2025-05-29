Left Menu

Poacher Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces at Kaziranga National Park

In a major anti-poaching operation at Assam's Kaziranga National Park, an armed poacher was killed in an encounter with security forces. Authorities recovered weapons and other items from the scene. Security personnel remain on high alert as the search continues for additional suspects involved in the attempted attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:17 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An armed poacher was killed during a heated exchange of gunfire with security personnel at Assam's Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve. The incident, confirmed by a press release, saw the recovery of firearms and other items from the scene, signaling a significant anti-poaching success.

According to Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, a credible threat was received on May 28 regarding an impending attack on frontline staff at Balidubi Camp by unidentified poachers. As a result, all forest camps were put on high alert, and additional security forces were quickly dispatched to the location.

During the operation, which took place around 10:30 pm in the Dhanbari area, the joint team encountered armed suspects who opened fire. The security forces responded with measured gunfire, resulting in a 30-minute standoff. Once the area was secured, the injured poacher, armed with an AK-56 rifle, was transported to a hospital but was declared dead. The search continues for other suspects who fled the scene, as authorities remain committed to maintaining the safety and security of the park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

