Rouse Avenue Court Reserves Verdict in Lalu Prasad IRCTC Corruption Case

The Rouse Avenue court has put a pause on pronouncing its decision regarding charges filed against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, and others. This halt comes in connection to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotel corruption case. The court announced the decision after hearing arguments from both the prosecuting agency and the defense and stated the verdict will be declared on July 23.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused Yadav and his family of engaging in corrupt activities and conspiracy by awarding maintenance contracts for two IRCTC hotels to a private entity. In exchange for these contracts, Yadav purportedly received three acres of prime land via a proxy company. The CBI concluded its arguments regarding the charges on March 1 against Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, his son Tejaswi Yadav, former Minister Prem Chand Gupta, and other implicated individuals.

Representing the CBI, Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh alongside advocate Manu Mishra, pressed that there exists substantial evidence to justify framing charges against Yadav and his family, arguing an unjust awarding of tenders which benefitted the accused. Challenges from the defense were advanced by Yadav's lawyer, Maninder Singh, stating that the tender process was legitimate and no irregularities were found. Lalu Prasad Yadav continues to assert his position for a discharge from the case's proceedings.

