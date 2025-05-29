Massive Marijuana Bust: Delhi Police Cracks Major Drug Network

In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has detained three individuals and confiscated more than 254 kilograms of high-grade marijuana, estimated to fetch over Rs 1 crore in the illicit market. The illegal substance was cleverly disguised within a container meant for transporting bulk soya badi, according to a statement released by the Delhi police.

This operation, which highlights law enforcement's strategic emphasis on the government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, was meticulously executed over two months by the Anti-Gangster Section of the Crime Branch. Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Harsh Indora, the team, employing advanced technological surveillance and specific intelligence, intercepted a suspect vehicle traveling from Baharampur, Odisha, to Delhi on May 27, 2025. The truck was monitored via toll plaza data, leading to the recovery of 254.1 kilograms of marijuana—30.38 kg linked to accused Anil Kumar and 223.72 kg associated with the truck.

DCP Crime Harsh Indora confirmed the arrests of Bhuneshwar Singh from Bihar, Jang Bahadur Yadav from Faridabad, Haryana, and Anil Kumar from Nangloi, Delhi. They have been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act and the Indian Penal Code. Investigations indicate that Jang Bahadur Yadav has ties to significant drug suppliers in Baharampur, operating a fleet of trucks allegedly involved in smuggling through deceptive registration tactics. Bhuneshwar Singh is believed to orchestrate interstate drug transport, while Anil Kumar acted as the local recipient in Delhi. The troops on the ground continue efforts to dismantle this sophisticated drug syndicate with possible connections across Gujarat, Haryana, and Delhi. (ANI)

