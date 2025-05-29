Left Menu

Massive Marijuana Bust: Delhi Police Cracks Major Drug Network

Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests three and seizes over 254 kg of marijuana worth over Rs 1 crore. The operation, aimed at dismantling a drug syndicate, uncovered concealed contraband, sophisticated smuggling tactics, and revealed connections spanning multiple states. Investigations continue to unravel the entire network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:30 IST
Massive Marijuana Bust: Delhi Police Cracks Major Drug Network
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has detained three individuals and confiscated more than 254 kilograms of high-grade marijuana, estimated to fetch over Rs 1 crore in the illicit market. The illegal substance was cleverly disguised within a container meant for transporting bulk soya badi, according to a statement released by the Delhi police.

This operation, which highlights law enforcement's strategic emphasis on the government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, was meticulously executed over two months by the Anti-Gangster Section of the Crime Branch. Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Harsh Indora, the team, employing advanced technological surveillance and specific intelligence, intercepted a suspect vehicle traveling from Baharampur, Odisha, to Delhi on May 27, 2025. The truck was monitored via toll plaza data, leading to the recovery of 254.1 kilograms of marijuana—30.38 kg linked to accused Anil Kumar and 223.72 kg associated with the truck.

DCP Crime Harsh Indora confirmed the arrests of Bhuneshwar Singh from Bihar, Jang Bahadur Yadav from Faridabad, Haryana, and Anil Kumar from Nangloi, Delhi. They have been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act and the Indian Penal Code. Investigations indicate that Jang Bahadur Yadav has ties to significant drug suppliers in Baharampur, operating a fleet of trucks allegedly involved in smuggling through deceptive registration tactics. Bhuneshwar Singh is believed to orchestrate interstate drug transport, while Anil Kumar acted as the local recipient in Delhi. The troops on the ground continue efforts to dismantle this sophisticated drug syndicate with possible connections across Gujarat, Haryana, and Delhi. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025