Odisha's Stride Towards a Maoist-Free Future

The Odisha government is reportedly making strides in reducing Left Wing Extremism (LWE) within its borders, as disclosed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. In a recent assembly session, Majhi revealed that the number of active Maoists has dwindled, leaving approximately 40 individuals spread across six districts.

Central to the state's strategy are extensive security operations involving state and central forces, alongside enhanced intelligence gathering, notably in Kandhamal district. The government has also tailored its surrender and rehabilitation scheme to incentivize Maoists favoring peace, contributing to the surrender of 45 Maoists since November last year.

The ambitious goal of achieving a 'Maoist-Free' Odisha by March 31, 2026, remains a priority, with resources poured into disrupting Maoist supply chains and utilizing advanced technology. These efforts are part of a broader national agenda to eradicate LWE completely, aligning with the central government's deadlines.

