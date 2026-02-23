Gujarat Government Disempanels Hospitals Over PM-JAY Irregularities

The Gujarat government has taken decisive action against 49 hospitals for breaching the regulations of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the state assembly reported on Monday. Strict repercussions are being enforced to maintain the program's integrity.

Of the 49 hospitals penalized, the suspensions of 20 were lifted post compliance with the guidelines, leaving 29 institutions under suspension. During a Budget session, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya addressed concerns regarding private hospital misconduct, specifically citing financial irregularities at JCCC Hospital.

Severe penalties have been imposed for the misuse of funds, including a fine of Rs 8.69 lakh on JCCC Hospital and the suspension of Dr. Parth Vora. The state continues to endorse strict monitoring mechanisms, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the provision of health services. A significant increase in the issuance of Ayushman cards has been recorded, enhancing health insurance coverage in the state. The government remains vigilant against any healthcare malpractices.

