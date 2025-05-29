Karnataka High Court Revokes State's Order to Withdraw Criminal Cases Linked to Hubballi Riots

In a landmark decision, the Karnataka High Court quashed the state cabinet's move to withdraw 43 criminal cases, prominently including those connected to the 2022 Hubballi riots. The ruling was in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Girish Bhardwaj, questioning the legitimacy of the government's October 2024 order to drop cases involving former ministers and influential individuals.

A division bench headed by Karnataka High Court Chief Justice NV, with Justices Anjaria and Arvind, heard the arguments and rendered the verdict. The court found serious charges in these cases, notably from the Hubballi riots where police officers were assaulted following a contentious social media post.

The petitioner argued that the government's directive violated Section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which grants only prosecutors the authority to withdraw prosecution. Despite advisories from police and prosecution departments against the withdrawal, the cabinet proceeded. The Supreme Court had previously ruled that withdrawing cases against political figures required High Court approval.

