Admiral Tripathi Highlights Evolving Warfare and India's Maritime Future

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi recently addressed the rapid changes in warfare's character, emphasizing that while warfare's nature has remained constant, its character continues to evolve. Speaking at the CII Summit, he highlighted how commercial technologies democratize warfare, making them accessible to non-state entities, thus blurring the lines between war and peace.

Admiral Tripathi discussed the significance of non-contact warfare, especially through space and cyber domains, noting that industry must see itself as part of national defense. He stressed the importance of rapidly absorbing tech innovations and translating them into combat capabilities to ensure collective security.

Furthermore, Admiral Tripathi underscored the critical role of the maritime domain in India's future as a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, asserting its indispensable role in India's economic growth. He firmly stated India's intrinsic maritime nature and future, driven by a renaissance in maritime consciousness.

