Desperate hunger drives crowd to storm UN food warehouse in Gaza

UN agencies warn that the decimated enclave is teetering on the brink of further chaos after months of war and the collapse of all essential services.

The incident took place at WFP’s Al-Ghafari facility in Deir Al-Balah, where limited stocks of wheat flour had been pre-positioned for use by the few bakeries which have been able to resume operations.

Tragic consequences

Corinne Fleischer, WFP’s Regional Director for the Middle East, described it as a “tragedy [that] should never have happened”.

She called for immediate and steady flow of aid to avoid further scenes desperation.

“When people know food is coming, desperation turns to calm,” she said.

The storming of the warehouse is the latest sign of a hunger crisis spiralling out of control after 80 days of near-total blockade on aid into Gaza. While limited supplies of aid have resumed, “it is a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed,” UN officials have said.

In a statement, WFP said it has consistently warned of alarming and deteriorating conditions on the ground, and the risks of limiting humanitarian aid – despite the looming threat of famine.

The agency reiterated its call for safe, unimpeded humanitarian access to enable orderly food distributions across Gaza immediately.

Collapse of fishing sector

The UN-led Protection Cluster – a coalition of UN entities and NGOs working on protecting civil rights during crisis – warned on Thursday of a collapse of Gaza’s fishing sector.

The sector was a vital source of food and livelihoods before the conflict erupted on 7 October 2023, when Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups attacked Israeli communities.

Monitoring from the UN human rights office, OHCHR, “found a consistent pattern” of Israeli military attacks on fishers in Gaza.

This included firing on vessels at sea by Israeli Naval Forces, as well as drone attacks at sea and on land.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Gaza’s fishing industry is now operating at just 7.3 per cent of its pre-October 2023 capacity, with the fleet all but decimated.

Around 94 per cent of trawlers, 100 per cent of large fishing vessels and 70 per cent of smaller boats have been destroyed.

“This dramatic decline is having a devastating impact on food security, income generation, and community resilience across Gaza, triggering negative coping strategies and risks to fishers,” the Protection Cluster said in a report.

Darkest point

Meanwhile, the UN Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza, six hundred days into the crisis, is at its darkest point yet.

“As relentless, deadly bombardment and mass displacement intensify, families are being starved and denied the basic means of survival,” the team said in statement on Wednesday, adding that conditions for humanitarians to deliver aid safely and at scale are absent.

The HCT noted that over the past days, it had submitted 900 truckloads for Israeli approval – about 800 were cleared and just over 500 were cleared for offloading on the Israeli side of Kerem Shalom.

However, humanitarians have been able to collect only about 200 on the Palestinian side of the crossing due to insecurity and restricted access.

“While letting us bring in some nutrition and medical supplies, as well as flour, Israeli authorities have banned most other items, including fuel, cooking gas, shelter and hygiene products,” the HCT said.

Let us work

The UN and partners underscored Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law, and urged it to treat civilians humanely, with respect for their inherent dignity, refrain from forcible transfer and facilitate the aid that is needed.

“We echo the Secretary-General’s calls: a permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and full humanitarian access,” it said, adding:

“We are ready to save lives. Let us work. The window to prevent famine is closing fast.”

Scores killed

In the last 24 hours, air strikes and other attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed “scores of people” and injured hundreds, including children and other civilians, said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

As attacks intensified, Israeli authorities ordered the medical team to evacuate Al Awda Hospital, the only remaining partially functioning facility in northern Gaza.

Efforts are ongoing to move the patients and medical staff with the hospital “overwhelmed with injuries and critically low on supplies,” he added.

Despite intense insecurity, the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners had been able to reach the hospitals twice in the past week to assess the situation and transfer critical patients to Al Shifa Hospital.

Major settlement expansion

Responding to Thursday's authorisation of 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, the UN called on Israel to “cease all settlement activity in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.”

“Such settlements are illegal,” and represent an “obstacle to peace and economic an social development,” Mr. Dujarric said at the regular daily briefing in New York.