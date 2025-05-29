Left Menu

Assam Minister Offers Support to Gujarat Family After Pahalgam Terror Tragedy

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika visits a Gujarat family grieving after losing two members in a terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K. He conveyed condolences, presented financial aid, and assured that Assam stands with them. Minister Hazarika highlighted national solidarity and earlier visited another affected family in Surat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:08 IST
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika visits house of bereaved family member in Gujarat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of compassion and solidarity, Assam's Minister for Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, visited the grieving family in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, who lost two members in the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister Hazarika expressed profound condolences from the Assam government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, delivering financial aid and a condolence letter to the relatives of the victims, Yatishbhai Sudhirbhai Parmar and his son, Sumit Yatishbhai Parmar, who were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists on April 22, 2025.

Accompanied by senior officials, Hazarika assured the family, including the surviving wife Kajalben Parmar, of Assam's unwavering support during this catastrophic time. Highlighting national unity, he remarked, 'The entire nation grieves with you.' The visit followed Hazarika's outreach efforts to another affected family in Surat and was supported by local officials in Bhavnagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

