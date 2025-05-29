Assam Minister Offers Support to Gujarat Family After Pahalgam Terror Tragedy

In a show of compassion and solidarity, Assam's Minister for Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, visited the grieving family in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, who lost two members in the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister Hazarika expressed profound condolences from the Assam government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, delivering financial aid and a condolence letter to the relatives of the victims, Yatishbhai Sudhirbhai Parmar and his son, Sumit Yatishbhai Parmar, who were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists on April 22, 2025.

Accompanied by senior officials, Hazarika assured the family, including the surviving wife Kajalben Parmar, of Assam's unwavering support during this catastrophic time. Highlighting national unity, he remarked, 'The entire nation grieves with you.' The visit followed Hazarika's outreach efforts to another affected family in Surat and was supported by local officials in Bhavnagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)