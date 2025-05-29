NHAI Takes Action After NH-66 Embankment Failure in Kerala

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has acted decisively in response to the recent collapse of a section of the embankment on the NH-66 project in Kerala. Following an official investigation, the project engineer was suspended, and the site engineer was terminated. The contractor responsible for the project has been tasked to reconstruct the viaduct at their own expense.

The incident, which occurred on May 19, 2025, on the Ramanattukara-Valanchery Section of NH-66, prompted expert analysis led by retired IIT-Delhi Professor GV Rao. Preliminary findings indicated that the collapse resulted from the foundation soils' inability to bear the high embankment loads. In response, a further expert committee, including a retired CRRI scientist and members from IIT-Palakkad and the Geological Survey of India, was formed to assess reinforced soil walls and slope protection across 17 ongoing projects.

NHAI has imposed a Rs 20 lakh penalty on Strata Geosystems, the design consultant, and barred them for a year. Safety consultant Sri Infotech also faces a Rs 20 lakh penalty and a show cause notice. Furthermore, KNR Constructions Ltd, the concessionaire, has been suspended from future bids, while their project manager and consultant team leader have been relieved of duties. The contractors must clear debris and construct a new flyover at their cost, estimated at Rs 80 crore. (ANI)