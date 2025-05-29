Left Menu

Indian Defence Giants Granted 'Miniratna' Status: Fueling Growth and Innovation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the 'Miniratna' Category-I status for Munitions India Limited, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, and India Optel Limited. This recognition highlights their transformation into profitable entities, significant growth in domestic and export markets, and their role in boosting indigenization and innovation in defence production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:25 IST
Indian Defence Giants Granted 'Miniratna' Status: Fueling Growth and Innovation
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved 'Miniratna' status Category-I for three key players in India's defence sector: Munitions India Limited (MIL), Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), and India Optel Limited (IOL), as confirmed by the Ministry of Defence.

Congratulating the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), Singh praised their rapid transition from government bodies to profit-making corporates within just three years. He lauded the efforts of MIL, AVNL, and IOL managements in boosting turnover, maximizing indigenization, and meeting the benchmarks for the esteemed status.

Munitions India Limited showed stellar growth, with sales soaring from Rs 2,571.6 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 8,282 crore in FY 2024-25. On exports, the figures rose dramatically from Rs 22.55 crore to Rs 3,081 crore. Meanwhile, AVNL's sales jumped from Rs 2,569.26 crore to Rs 4,986 crore, with complete indigenization of key platforms. IOL's sales also surged significantly, positioning these firms for further innovation and expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025