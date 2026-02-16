Rajnath Singh Champions India's Indigenous Defence Innovations at BEL

In a bold move to bolster India's self-reliance in defence capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Bengaluru on Monday. During his visit, Singh inaugurated the Missile Integration Facility and flagged off the Akash 3rd and 4th Regiment Combat Systems. The unveiling of the Mountain Fire Control Radar underscored the growing might of India's indigenous air defence systems.

The Defence Minister also remotely inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (CoE-AI) in Pune, formally launching BEL's AI Policy. This move is part of a broader strategy to weave AI technologies into defence manufacturing. The Ministry of Defence highlighted how Indian startups are driving innovation and indigenisation in this field, earning accolades from Singh for their advancements in electronic warfare, avionics, and naval platforms.

Briefed on R&D initiatives aligned with national defence programmes, Singh praised BEL's major strides in reducing dependencies on foreign technologies. Emphasizing operational confidence, he noted that indigenous systems deployed during Operation Sindoor have proven effective against threats. Singh called for continued innovation and collaboration to ensure India remains at the forefront of global defence technology.

