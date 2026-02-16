Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Unveils AI Integration in Defence at BEL

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a Missile Integration facility and launched advanced indigenous defence technologies at Bharat Electronics Limited, reflecting innovation and indigenisation emphasis. He praised BEL for advancements in cutting-edge tech, emphasizing AI and collaborations, urging continued progress in AI and autonomous systems.

  India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Monday, inaugurating the new Missile Integration facility at the company's premises. Singh also flagged off the Akash 3rd and 4th Regiment Combat systems and presented the Mountain Fire Control Radar.

The Union Minister remotely inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Pune and launched BEL's AI Policy, showcasing a focus on advanced indigenous defence technologies. Singh was briefed on AI-based solutions from Indian start-ups, underscoring innovation and indigenisation within the defence ecosystem.

Singh encouraged BEL's R&D teams to collaborate with start-ups, industry, and academia for agile product development while emphasizing AI's crucial role in real-time decision-making and autonomous systems, advocating for India's technological self-reliance in defence.

