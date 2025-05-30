Crackdown on Counterfeits: Vietnam's Bold Move Against Fake Luxury Goods

Vietnamese authorities have made a significant breakthrough in their fight against counterfeit goods by seizing thousands of imitation products at Ho Chi Minh City's Saigon Square Shopping Mall. The operation, reported by state media on Friday, targeted fake luxury items such as Rolex watches and Prada handbags.

The crackdown follows heightened scrutiny from the United States, which has consistently pointed to Vietnam as a major hub for counterfeit and digital piracy activities. The U.S. Trade Representative's recent report highlighted the mall as a 'notorious market for counterfeiting.'

An investigation revealed seized goods included imitations of luxury brands like Longines, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Hermes. The trade ministry's market surveillance department emphasized the impact on consumer trust and brand reputation. Meanwhile, a mall employee stated that sellers independently manage their stock, distancing the mall management from any culpability.

(With inputs from agencies.)