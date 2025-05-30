Left Menu

Crackdown on Counterfeits: Vietnam's Bold Move Against Fake Luxury Goods

Vietnamese authorities conducted a significant raid at Ho Chi Minh City's Saigon Square Shopping Mall, confiscating thousands of counterfeit items, including Rolex and Prada imitations. This action aligns with Vietnam's intensified crackdown on fake goods and digital piracy, following U.S. pressure over the country's role as a counterfeit hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:47 IST
Crackdown on Counterfeits: Vietnam's Bold Move Against Fake Luxury Goods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnamese authorities have made a significant breakthrough in their fight against counterfeit goods by seizing thousands of imitation products at Ho Chi Minh City's Saigon Square Shopping Mall. The operation, reported by state media on Friday, targeted fake luxury items such as Rolex watches and Prada handbags.

The crackdown follows heightened scrutiny from the United States, which has consistently pointed to Vietnam as a major hub for counterfeit and digital piracy activities. The U.S. Trade Representative's recent report highlighted the mall as a 'notorious market for counterfeiting.'

An investigation revealed seized goods included imitations of luxury brands like Longines, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Hermes. The trade ministry's market surveillance department emphasized the impact on consumer trust and brand reputation. Meanwhile, a mall employee stated that sellers independently manage their stock, distancing the mall management from any culpability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025