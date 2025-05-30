Left Menu

Liberty General Insurance Launches 'Bharose Ka Vaada, Bima Ke Saath' in Delhi

Liberty General Insurance has initiated a campaign, 'Bharose Ka Vaada, Bima Ke Saath', in Delhi to enhance public awareness on insurance, offering free parking and informative sessions at key locations. The initiative aims to transform insurance perception from a transactional necessity to a proactive lifestyle choice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:49 IST
Liberty General Insurance Launches 'Bharose Ka Vaada, Bima Ke Saath' in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Liberty General Insurance, aligning with IRDAI's 'Insurance for All by 2047' vision, has started a unique community awareness campaign in Delhi. The initiative, titled 'Bharose Ka Vaada, Bima Ke Saath', promotes insurance's significance through free parking at vital public spots and aims to educate the public about various insurance types.

Starting May 26, 2025, this campaign will cover areas like Lajpat Nagar, Okhla Metro Station, and Nehru Place for five days each. Liberty's kiosks, staffed with trained representatives, will offer information on motor, health, home, and personal accident insurance to simplify the concept for citizens.

Mr. Anurag Rampal of Liberty General Insurance emphasized that insurance should be understood and valued, not just sold. This initiative is part of a broader plan where Liberty also leads Delhi's State Insurance Plan, focusing on increasing insurance accessibility and comprehension in urban and semi-urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025