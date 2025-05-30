Liberty General Insurance Launches 'Bharose Ka Vaada, Bima Ke Saath' in Delhi

Liberty General Insurance, aligning with IRDAI's 'Insurance for All by 2047' vision, has started a unique community awareness campaign in Delhi. The initiative, titled 'Bharose Ka Vaada, Bima Ke Saath', promotes insurance's significance through free parking at vital public spots and aims to educate the public about various insurance types.

Starting May 26, 2025, this campaign will cover areas like Lajpat Nagar, Okhla Metro Station, and Nehru Place for five days each. Liberty's kiosks, staffed with trained representatives, will offer information on motor, health, home, and personal accident insurance to simplify the concept for citizens.

Mr. Anurag Rampal of Liberty General Insurance emphasized that insurance should be understood and valued, not just sold. This initiative is part of a broader plan where Liberty also leads Delhi's State Insurance Plan, focusing on increasing insurance accessibility and comprehension in urban and semi-urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)