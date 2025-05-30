European Shares Dip Amid U.S. Tariffs and Market Volatility

European shares dipped on Friday, with investor caution prevailing after a U.S. court reinstated tariffs imposed during President Donald Trump's tenure. The STOXX 600 index fell by 0.1% at 0711 GMT, despite hovering near a strong monthly performance.

The index is set for its first monthly gain in three months, up 3.8%, as investors react to easing trade tensions and American fiscal pressures. However, data showing a 1.1% decline in German retail sales in April raised concerns.

With eyes on the forthcoming German inflation figures, the market anticipates the European Central Bank's policy announcement. Basic resources were a primary drag on the index, down 0.9%, while real estate climbed 0.8%. Notably, M&G surged 8.2% following a strategic deal with Japan's Dai-Ichi Life Holdings.