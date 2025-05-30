European Shares Dip Amid U.S. Tariffs and Market Volatility
European shares declined as a U.S. court reinstated tariffs imposed by President Trump, affecting market confidence despite a strong month-to-date performance of the STOXX 600 index, driven by easing trade tensions. German retail sales fell, and investors await Germany's May inflation figures for ECB policy insights.
European shares dipped on Friday, with investor caution prevailing after a U.S. court reinstated tariffs imposed during President Donald Trump's tenure. The STOXX 600 index fell by 0.1% at 0711 GMT, despite hovering near a strong monthly performance.
The index is set for its first monthly gain in three months, up 3.8%, as investors react to easing trade tensions and American fiscal pressures. However, data showing a 1.1% decline in German retail sales in April raised concerns.
With eyes on the forthcoming German inflation figures, the market anticipates the European Central Bank's policy announcement. Basic resources were a primary drag on the index, down 0.9%, while real estate climbed 0.8%. Notably, M&G surged 8.2% following a strategic deal with Japan's Dai-Ichi Life Holdings.
