NVT Quality Lifestyle Expands into 'Sky Villas' in Bangalore's Luxury Real Estate Market

NVT Quality Lifestyle is expanding into 'Sky Villas' and integrated townships in Bangalore to cater to evolving luxury residential demand. The strategic move aims to create master-planned townships that combine standalone and sky villas within vibrant communities, anticipating a shift in high-value homebuyers’ expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:42 IST
NVT Quality Lifestyle, a prominent player in the premium residential market, has unveiled its strategic expansion into 'Sky Villas' and integrated townships in Bangalore's luxury segment. This move marks a shift in the company's long-term business strategy aimed at capitalizing on the next wave of high-end residential demand.

Dr. Vivek Garg, Founding Director of NVT, emphasized that luxury is now defined by intelligent design that supports modern lifestyles. NVT's new developments, spanning 100 acres and set against a 300-acre lake, will focus on creating holistic ecosystems that blend various housing formats with robust infrastructure and community-centric planning.

With this expansion, NVT plans to develop 5 million square feet of luxury residential space by 2028, projecting annual sales between ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,500 crore. The company seeks to attract senior professionals, entrepreneurs, and NRIs by offering flexible housing options and environments conducive to work-life balance, highlighting Bengaluru's dynamic eastern corridor as a prime location.

