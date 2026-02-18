Left Menu

Private Credit Investments Surge Amid Real Estate and Healthcare Demands

Private credit investments reached USD 12.4 billion in 2025, a 35% increase despite a slowdown in the latter half. Real estate and healthcare sectors dominated the borrowing landscape. Major deals included PharmEasy, Shapoorji Pallonji, and GMR Group's large financial activities predominantly for refinancing and growth-oriented funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Private credit investments experienced a notable rise, reaching USD 12.4 billion in 2025, showcasing a 35% increase compared to the previous year. The real estate and healthcare sectors were the principal borrowers, leveraging private credit for better returns than traditional bank loans.

The first half of 2025 saw robust deal activity, though there was a slowdown in the second half, according to a report by Vishal Bansal from EY India. Deployment in the second half remained steady at USD 3.4 billion, marginally higher than the previous year's figure.

Significant transactions during the latter half of the year involved refinancing and expansion, such as USD 193 million by PharmEasy, USD 183 million by Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and USD 182 million by GMR Group. These deals highlight a strong demand for growth-oriented funding and balance-sheet optimization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
2
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
3
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India
4
Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sector

Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026