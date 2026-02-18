Private Credit Investments Surge Amid Real Estate and Healthcare Demands

Private credit investments experienced a notable rise, reaching USD 12.4 billion in 2025, showcasing a 35% increase compared to the previous year. The real estate and healthcare sectors were the principal borrowers, leveraging private credit for better returns than traditional bank loans.

The first half of 2025 saw robust deal activity, though there was a slowdown in the second half, according to a report by Vishal Bansal from EY India. Deployment in the second half remained steady at USD 3.4 billion, marginally higher than the previous year's figure.

Significant transactions during the latter half of the year involved refinancing and expansion, such as USD 193 million by PharmEasy, USD 183 million by Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and USD 182 million by GMR Group. These deals highlight a strong demand for growth-oriented funding and balance-sheet optimization.

(With inputs from agencies.)