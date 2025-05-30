Operation Shield: Punjab and Haryana Prepare for State-Wide Mock Drills

The states of Punjab and Haryana are gearing up for state-wide mock drills this Saturday as part of the national exercise 'Operation Shield', officials confirmed on Friday.

These drills, which are designed to assess the preparedness of local authorities and residents in tackling potential attacks or disasters, will feature sirens, blackouts, and emergency simulations. According to Punjab's Special Director General of Police, Sanjeev Kalra, the drills will commence at 6 PM and engage all districts to recreate large-scale emergency scenarios.

Kalra highlighted, 'The exercise, being held in all districts along the Western border, will involve a variety of emergency procedures, including blackout measures and participation from the armed forces.'

In neighboring Haryana, Joint Secretary Sunita Mishra confirmed that mock drills are scheduled to start at 5 PM, aligning with guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). She emphasized that 32,000 volunteers would take part across the state, enhancing their readiness for potential future contingencies.

Previously planned civil defence exercises in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh have been postponed due to administrative reasons with new dates to be announced.

Operations in Gujarat had been initially scheduled under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with key officials reviewing district-level preparations.

Alongside efforts to bolster civil security readiness, the drills aim to incorporate the involvement of young volunteers and activate critical communication channels with the Air Force.

Meanwhile, Operation Sindoor recently targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK, following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir.