Crossing Borders in the Age of Internet Blackouts
Iranians are crossing into Turkey's Van province to bypass internet blackouts following government crackdowns on protests. This workaround allows them to maintain business operations and access communications. The ongoing unrest stems from dissatisfaction with Iran's economy and government, but many prefer stability over potential civil conflict.
In Turkey's eastern province of Van, the border crossing with Iran has become a critical route for Iranians circumventing internet blackouts amid their country's unrest. While not seeking asylum, many Iranians make short trips across the border to access the vital services blocked at home.
With internet service largely restricted in Iran since January 8 due to widespread protests and a harsh government crackdown, borders offer a lifeline. According to witnesses, minimal communication services briefly resumed in parts of Iran on Saturday. Despite protests subsiding, the blackout continues to disrupt everyday life, especially for those reliant on the internet for work.
Iranians enter Turkiye without visas, and some economic migrants fund their trips by selling goods like cigarettes and tea, cheaper in Iran, for higher profits in Turkiye. E-commerce worker Sami Ranjbar from Tehran, who recently returned to Iran, noted his dependence on internet access in Turkey for business. As unrest persists, the need to cross borders remains a complex routine for many.
(With inputs from agencies.)
