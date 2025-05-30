HomeFirst Finance's Credit Rating Upgrade Signals Strong Growth Prospects

HomeFirst Finance Company India Limited has achieved a notable credit rating upgrade by ICRA Limited, progressing from [ICRA] AA- (Stable) to [ICRA] AA (Stable).

The favorable upgrade mirrors the company's solid financial performance, evident stability in asset quality, and a steady earnings profile which fortify its medium-term expansion strategies.

Mr. Manoj Viswanathan, MD & CEO of HomeFirst, highlighted that this upgrade underscores their commitment to excellence and positions the company favorably in the affordable housing finance market.