HomeFirst Finance's Credit Rating Upgrade Signals Strong Growth Prospects

HomeFirst Finance Company India Limited has received a credit rating upgrade from ICRA Limited, moving from [ICRA] AA- (Stable) to [ICRA] AA (Stable). The upgrade showcases the company's strong financials, stable asset quality, and robust earnings, supporting its growth ambitions in the affordable housing finance sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

HomeFirst Finance Company India Limited has achieved a notable credit rating upgrade by ICRA Limited, progressing from [ICRA] AA- (Stable) to [ICRA] AA (Stable).

The favorable upgrade mirrors the company's solid financial performance, evident stability in asset quality, and a steady earnings profile which fortify its medium-term expansion strategies.

Mr. Manoj Viswanathan, MD & CEO of HomeFirst, highlighted that this upgrade underscores their commitment to excellence and positions the company favorably in the affordable housing finance market.

