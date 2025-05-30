HomeFirst Finance's Credit Rating Upgrade Signals Strong Growth Prospects
HomeFirst Finance Company India Limited has received a credit rating upgrade from ICRA Limited, moving from [ICRA] AA- (Stable) to [ICRA] AA (Stable). The upgrade showcases the company's strong financials, stable asset quality, and robust earnings, supporting its growth ambitions in the affordable housing finance sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:42 IST
HomeFirst Finance Company India Limited has achieved a notable credit rating upgrade by ICRA Limited, progressing from [ICRA] AA- (Stable) to [ICRA] AA (Stable).
The favorable upgrade mirrors the company's solid financial performance, evident stability in asset quality, and a steady earnings profile which fortify its medium-term expansion strategies.
Mr. Manoj Viswanathan, MD & CEO of HomeFirst, highlighted that this upgrade underscores their commitment to excellence and positions the company favorably in the affordable housing finance market.
