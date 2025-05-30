Rapid Recovery: Estlink 2 Cable Nears Swift Comeback

The Finnish power grid operator Fingrid announced a positive development regarding the Estlink 2 subsea power cable, connecting Finland and Estonia. Originally predicted to return to service by July 15, the cable is now expected to resume commercial operations on June 25, thanks to expedited repair efforts.

Last month, the Finnish authorities reported that the damage to the cable, which occurred in December, might have been caused by a vessel suspected of dragging its anchor over the power line and additional internet cables. Despite these challenges, repair work has proceeded more swiftly than anticipated.

This development indicates significant progress in restoring a key international power link earlier than planned, underscoring the resilience and efficiency of the involved repair teams. The quicker restoration timeline is anticipated to positively impact regional power trade and connectivity.