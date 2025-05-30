Left Menu

Rapid Recovery: Estlink 2 Cable Nears Swift Comeback

Fingrid announces the earlier return of the Estlink 2 subsea power cable to commercial use by June 25, following faster-than-expected repair work. The cable was damaged in December, allegedly by a ship dragging its anchor. Initially, it was predicted to resume operations by July 15.

30-05-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Finnish power grid operator Fingrid announced a positive development regarding the Estlink 2 subsea power cable, connecting Finland and Estonia. Originally predicted to return to service by July 15, the cable is now expected to resume commercial operations on June 25, thanks to expedited repair efforts.

Last month, the Finnish authorities reported that the damage to the cable, which occurred in December, might have been caused by a vessel suspected of dragging its anchor over the power line and additional internet cables. Despite these challenges, repair work has proceeded more swiftly than anticipated.

This development indicates significant progress in restoring a key international power link earlier than planned, underscoring the resilience and efficiency of the involved repair teams. The quicker restoration timeline is anticipated to positively impact regional power trade and connectivity.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

