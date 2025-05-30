Noah Holdings' Strategic Growth: Riding the Wave of Global Expansion

Noah Holdings Limited has showcased resilience, reporting a robust 27.4% increase in non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2025. The wealth management giant attributes this success to its strategic CAPEX-light approach and vigorous overseas expansion efforts.

Amidst global economic volatility and low-interest rates in China, Noah navigated hurdles to build its global infrastructure, witnessing a sequential growth of 5% in overseas revenues. This expansion now constitutes nearly half of its total net income.

CEO Zander Yin emphasizes the firm's commitment to a strategic overhaul, promising resilient financials and sustained growth. With a $50 million share buyback and plans for substantial dividend distribution, Noah is steadfast in delivering shareholder returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)