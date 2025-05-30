Karnataka Braces for Heavy Rains: Govt Gears Up for Emergency Response
In Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has ensured preparedness to tackle heavy rains. Emphasizing emergency measures, he instructed deputy commissioners and ministers to oversee affected areas, especially Bengaluru. Unauthorized constructions obstructing rainwater flow will be addressed under the Disaster Management Act with potential compensations for affected property owners.
Amid heavy rains across Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has reassured citizens of the government's proactive stance in managing potential emergencies. On Friday, he briefed the media about the state's strategic plans, emphasizing that all deputy commissioners have been instructed to take necessary actions while ministers will remain vigilant at their posts.
In a direct response to the flooding, Shivakumar highlighted the identification of sensitive areas in Bengaluru, a heavily affected region. As part of preventive measures, he underscored the importance of addressing unauthorized constructions that impede rainwater drainage, invoking the Disaster Management Act for prompt action.
During an inspection of stormwater drains at Manyata Tech Park, Shivakumar elaborated on the urgency of clearing obstructions to facilitate rainwater flow, thus preventing floods. Despite challenges, such as legal stays on clearing encroachments, officials have been empowered to act, ensuring minimal disruption while compensating affected property owners if technical issues arise.
