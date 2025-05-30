Left Menu

Justice for Ankita Bhandari: Life Sentences in High-Profile Case

The ADJ court in Kotdwar has sentenced three accused to life imprisonment in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The prosecution presented 47 witnesses, leading to a robust conviction under multiple IPC sections. Ankita’s murder had triggered widespread outrage in Uttarakhand, demanding justice for the 19-year-old victim.

30-05-2025
In a landmark verdict by the Additional District Judge (ADJ) court in Kotdwar, all three accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case have received life imprisonment. The decision follows an exhaustive trial that saw the prosecution present 47 witnesses to substantiate the case against the accused.

Notably, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on the convicts to be paid to the victim's parents as compensation. Advocate Avnish Negi, representing the victim, emphasized the stringent penalties under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) coupled with provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act of 1956.

The conviction relates to the brutal murder of the 19-year-old Ankita, a resort receptionist, whose body was discovered in the Chilla canal after she went missing in Rishikesh. The trial spanned over two years, beginning in January 2023, with emotional testimonies and a comprehensive 500-page chargesheet, highlighting the gravity of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

