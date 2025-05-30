Left Menu

Mixed Signals: RBI Reports Varied Trends in Bank Credit Growth

The Reserve Bank's latest data reveals varying trends in bank credit growth across sectors. Credit to major industries showed accelerated growth while the infrastructure sector experienced deceleration. The services sector saw moderated growth, attributed to a slowdown in credit to NBFCs, while personal loans grew at a slower pace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:24 IST
Mixed Signals: RBI Reports Varied Trends in Bank Credit Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released data indicating a varied pace in bank credit growth during April 2025, as credit to industries increased by 6.7% compared to the previous year's 6.9%. This growth was predominantly seen in basic metal products, engineering, and vehicle sectors.

However, some sectors like infrastructure experienced a slowdown. Credit to agriculture and allied activities decreased significantly to 9.2% from 19.8% last year. Meanwhile, non-food bank credit grew by 11.2%, a notable drop from the previous year's 15.3% growth.

In addition, the services sector's credit growth moderated to 11.2%, driven by decelerated growth in non-banking financial companies. Despite this, the trade and computer software segments witnessed elevated credit growth. Personal loans growth also slowed, mainly due to reduced growth in vehicle loans and credit card spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025