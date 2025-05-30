Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tensions Surge in Volatile Market Session

Wall Street faced pressure after President Trump's accusations against China for violating a tariff agreement. His statement, shared on Truth Social, hinted at intensifying trade tensions. Despite Trump's comments, U.S. equities had a strong month with predictions of a September interest rate cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:39 IST
Trump's Tariff Tensions Surge in Volatile Market Session
Trump

Wall Street's main indexes faced downward pressure on Friday following President Donald Trump's assertions that China had broken a tariff agreement. He made these claims on his Truth Social platform, further escalating tensions in the ongoing trade war, despite an otherwise positive month for equity markets.

Trump alleged that China failed to uphold an agreement to roll back tariffs on critical minerals, casting doubts on a lasting resolution between the two economic superpowers. His statement lacked details on the alleged breach but threatened tougher actions against Beijing.

Despite Trump's remarks, the day saw some positivity driven by favorable PCE data, indicating marginal growth in consumer spending. Investors remained hopeful the Federal Reserve might cut short-term borrowing costs in September, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 poised for significant monthly gains.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025