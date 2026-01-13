Left Menu

Exploring Trump's Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Idea

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed interest in exploring former President Donald Trump's proposal to cap credit card interest rates. However, Johnson warned that implementing such a cap could lead to 'negative secondary effects'. The proposal and its potential ramifications are under consideration in Congress.

Updated: 13-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:32 IST
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday backed the idea of considering former President Donald Trump's proposal to cap credit card interest rates. The suggestion to limit the rates, if implemented, could impact consumers and the country's financial sector.

Johnson, however, raised caution about possible 'negative secondary effects' that such caps might trigger. Concerns include alterations in the lending landscape and potential limitations for borrowers.

The proposal is attracting attention in Congress, sparking debate on its feasibility and the broader implications for the economy and consumer protection. The discourse highlights the balancing act between legislative intervention and free-market operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

