Renuka Chowdhury Criticizes PM Modi's Sole Credit on Terrorism Stance

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has voiced her criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to dismantle terrorist masterminds' hideouts, questioning how such commitments could be considered personal. Chowdhury emphasized that the fight against terrorism is a collective endeavor, applauding the armed forces' crucial role in these efforts.

Addressing ANI, Chowdhury stated, "This is not a single man's achievement. It is the collective achievement of every Indian. Please, do not take individual credit for political gain." Paying tribute to citizens residing in vulnerable border areas, she commended the armed forces for their bravery and reiterated that combating terrorism is not solely a personal triumph but rather a united front.

In her address, Chowdhury said, "How can this be your (PM Modi) promise alone? Were you aware of the Pahalgam attack beforehand? It is our armed forces who have given a fitting response--give them the credit. It is the citizens who continue to live in border areas despite constant threats--salute them." Her remarks follow PM Modi's stern warning to Pakistan regarding terrorism sponsorship, vowing strong retaliation for any terrorist aggression.

PM Modi declared that India would not differentiate between state and non-state actors in holding those responsible accountable, dismissing nuclear threats and emphasizing decisive action against terrorism's patrons. "If I say this straight in Kanpuriya, dushman kahin bhi ho honk diya jayega," PM Modi bluntly stated during his address.

Without reservation, Modi stressed that India would not succumb to empty nuclear threats. "India will not be scared of hollow threats of an atom bomb and won't take decisions on this basis (of such a threat)," he declared, promising a rigorous stance towards terrorism's 'aaka' and its sponsoring entities.

Reiterating India's firm stand, the Prime Minister outlined the approach against terrorism, indicating that the Armed Forces would dictate the timing and nature of responses to any terrorist activity. "In its fight against terrorism, India has decided on three rules: every terrorist attack will be answered strongly. The army will decide on how to answer and in what way to answer. The conditions to respond to a terrorist attack will also be decided by the army," PM Modi affirmed.

