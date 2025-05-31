Global Aviation Leaders Gather in India for IATA’s 81st AGM and WATS 2025

The world’s top aviation executives, policymakers, and media representatives are set to convene in New Delhi, India, from 1 to 3 June 2025 for the 81st International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the World Air Transport Summit (WATS). Hosted by IndiGo, India’s largest airline, the event marks a major milestone, as it returns to India for the first time since 1983—a span of over four decades.

India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, is expected to deliver a keynote address at the event, further underlining the nation’s growing importance in the global aviation ecosystem.

India’s Rise in Global Aviation

“India’s place in global aviation has changed dramatically, particularly over the last decade,” said Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA. “The country has seen record aircraft orders, impressive growth, and world-class infrastructure developments.”

Indeed, India’s aviation sector has emerged as a powerful driver of the nation’s economic transformation. The industry directly supports 369,700 jobs and contributes $5.6 billion to the country’s GDP. When indirect and tourism-related impacts are included, these figures climb to 7.7 million jobs and $53.6 billion, representing 1.5% of GDP.

This growth is being fueled by surging air traffic demand, rapid infrastructure development, and significant investment in fleet expansion and digital innovation.

IndiGo at the Helm

As the host airline, IndiGo is playing a central role in bringing the event to India. CEO Pieter Elbers, who also serves as Chair of the IATA Board of Governors, expressed pride in IndiGo’s leadership role.

“Aviation is a powerful force for good worldwide, and that is particularly evident in India,” said Elbers. “IndiGo is proud to invite the IATA AGM back to India, and we look forward to showcasing the exciting developments in this market and the warm hospitality of India, during this global mega-event. This is India’s time!”

With over 1,700 registered participants, the AGM will offer a unique platform to discuss global trends, forge new partnerships, and align on future strategies in a rapidly evolving sector.

World Air Transport Summit: A Vision for the Future

Running alongside the AGM, the World Air Transport Summit (WATS) will address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in aviation today. Key topics on the agenda include:

Global financial outlook for airlines

India’s aviation as a strategic driver of economic development

Energy security and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

Net-zero emissions and green financing

Shifts in the global tax landscape

Payment system efficiencies and innovations

Operational excellence from a COO perspective

A major highlight of the WATS will be the CEO Panel, moderated by CNN’s Richard Quest, featuring:

Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo

Joanna Geraghty, CEO, JetBlue

Adrian Neuhauser, CEO, Abra Group

Richard Smith, COO International & CEO Airline, FedEx

This panel promises candid insights on industry leadership, transformation, and navigating geopolitical and economic headwinds.

Spotlight on Diversity and Inclusion

Another key highlight will be the sixth edition of the IATA Diversity & Inclusion Awards, part of the 25by2025 initiative, which aims to advance gender balance and inclusivity in aviation leadership. The awards recognize both individuals and organizations that are taking meaningful steps to create more equitable workplaces across the aviation ecosystem.

IATA AGM: A Strategic Convergence Point

Willie Walsh underscored the strategic importance of the AGM, stating:

“The AGM is always a moment for the industry to reflect and regroup in the face of enormous economic, geopolitical and technological forces ahead. I’m confident this gathering will deliver value to our stakeholders and strengthen our commitment to progress and collaboration.”

The 81st IATA AGM and WATS comes at a time when the global aviation industry is undergoing major shifts—driven by post-pandemic recovery, climate accountability, digital transformation, and new business models. With India rising rapidly as a hub for innovation and growth, the country’s hosting of this summit is both symbolic and timely.