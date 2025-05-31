Left Menu

Safex Chemicals Expands Production Capacity with New Gujarat Facility

Safex Chemicals has opened a new manufacturing facility in Bharuch, Gujarat. This facility will increase the production capacity for liquid and powder crop protection formulations, meeting the rising demand in India's agricultural sector. It will create around 300 new jobs, although the investment cost remains undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:22 IST
Safex Chemicals Expands Production Capacity with New Gujarat Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Safex Chemicals, a leader in crop protection solutions, has inaugurated a new manufacturing plant in Bharuch, Gujarat. This development is set to enhance their production capabilities significantly.

The facility is geared to produce a diverse range of liquid and powder formulations, thus boosting Safex's ability to satisfy the increasing demand in India's prime agricultural regions.

The new plant promises an initial daily production capacity of 30 tonnes of liquid formulations, expected to be upgraded to 80 tonnes per day. While the company remains tight-lipped about the investment figures, it anticipates adding around 300 direct jobs to its team, currently numbering over 1,550 globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

