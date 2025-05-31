Safex Chemicals Expands Production Capacity with New Gujarat Facility

Safex Chemicals, a leader in crop protection solutions, has inaugurated a new manufacturing plant in Bharuch, Gujarat. This development is set to enhance their production capabilities significantly.

The facility is geared to produce a diverse range of liquid and powder formulations, thus boosting Safex's ability to satisfy the increasing demand in India's prime agricultural regions.

The new plant promises an initial daily production capacity of 30 tonnes of liquid formulations, expected to be upgraded to 80 tonnes per day. While the company remains tight-lipped about the investment figures, it anticipates adding around 300 direct jobs to its team, currently numbering over 1,550 globally.

