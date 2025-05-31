Uttarakhand Rolls Out New Disaster Preparedness Initiatives at Monsoon-2025 Workshop
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the 'Aapda Sakhi Yojana' to empower women in disaster management as part of the 'Monsoon-2025: Preparedness workshop'. The initiative trains women for various rescue and relief operations. Emphasizing collaboration, Dhami stressed the importance of modern technology and public participation for effective disaster management.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded the 'Monsoon-2025: Preparedness workshop,' paving the way for robust disaster response in the region. During the event organized by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Authority near Dehradun, Dhami unveiled the 'Aapda Sakhi Yojana,' modeled after the successful Aapda Mitra Yojana. This new initiative aims to arm women volunteers with critical skills in pre-disaster warnings, first aid, and psychological support.
Speaking at the workshop, CM Dhami underscored Uttarakhand's vulnerability to natural disasters, urging a proactive approach in mitigating risk. He highlighted the significance of swift and coordinated rescue operations and stressed the imperative of inter-departmental synergy. Dhami stated that public involvement is essential, with local communities playing a critical role in early disaster response efforts.
Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan praised the workshop's effort towards fortifying the state's disaster management strategy ahead of an anticipated severe monsoon season. The meeting discussed advanced forecasting, potential disaster risk mapping, and technological measures. National Disaster Management Authority member Rajendra Singh emphasized the necessity for robust infrastructure and public awareness, lauding Uttarakhand's ongoing efforts in landslide and forest fire prevention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
