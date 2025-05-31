Left Menu

Revanth Reddy's Bold Initiative: Establishing State-of-the-Art Cow Shelters in Telangana

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, directed the formation of a committee to identify land and establish cow shelters. Suggested locations include veterinary and agriculture institutions, as well as temples. The initiative involves creating 50-acre shelters encouraging cattle to roam freely, with involvement from charitable organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has initiated significant steps towards establishing cow shelters throughout the state. During a strategic meeting on Saturday, he directed authorities to form a committee tasked with finding suitable land and creating these shelters.

The proposed shelters aim to ease cattle protection and management processes, with initial locations identified at veterinary and agriculture universities, colleges, and temples. This move marks an ambitious first phase in a broader initiative.

Reddy's vision includes developing shelters on 50-acre plots, where cattle will have the freedom to graze and roam. He advocates for state-of-the-art facilities and encourages collaboration with charitable organizations. Comprehensive budget estimates for the construction and management of these shelters have been requested to ensure feasibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

