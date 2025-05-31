Court Issues Open-Ended Warrants in Amira Pure Foods Bank Fraud Scandal

The Rouse Avenue court has taken decisive action by issuing open-ended non-bailable warrants against three individuals involved in a major money laundering case tied to a Rs 1200 crore bank fraud. This scandal is linked to Amira Pure Foods Private Limited, a company accused of defrauding a banking consortium led by Canara Bank.

Among those facing warrants are the company's chairman and managing director, Karan A Chanana, and directors Anita Daing and Rajesh Arora. Both Chanana and Daing are currently outside India, having left the country in 2017 and 2016, respectively. The court's directive follows an application from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is leading the investigation.

Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin argued that the trio's absence is hindering the probe and highlighted that fraudulent activities amounted to Rs 1201.85 crores. The ED's investigation revealed funds were siphoned off through fictitious business transactions, significantly impacting the lending banks. Authorities continue their efforts to hold those responsible to account.