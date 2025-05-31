Delhi Police Crack Down on Espionage: Brothers Arrested for Supplying SIM Cards to PIOs

The Delhi Police Special Cell has intensified its crackdown on espionage, arresting another individual involved in supplying Indian SIM cards to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). The latest suspect, identified as Hasin, hails from the Deeg district in Rajasthan.

Hasin is the elder brother of Kasim, who was apprehended just days prior under similar suspicions. Official sources indicate that Hasin visited Pakistan approximately 15 years ago, maintaining contact with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officials over the past few years. He allegedly dispatched SIM cards to Pakistan through his brother Kasim, with one card linked to his own name and reportedly utilized by PIO operatives.

During preliminary interrogation, it emerged that Hasin exchanged photographs of sensitive military sites with PIO agents in return for financial compensation. Additionally, ISI operatives purportedly assisted him in procuring Pakistani visas for family members. As the investigation progresses, Hasin stands accused of orchestrating espionage operations within India, raising national security concerns.

