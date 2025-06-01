LIC Tops PSU Profit Charts with Record Q4 Earnings
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) topped the list of profit-making PSUs for the March quarter of FY25, securing over Rs 19,000 crore. This marks a 38% increase from the previous year's figures. LIC's shares surged following this announcement, and their Assets Under Management grew significantly.
In a remarkable financial performance, the State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has emerged as the top profit-making public sector undertaking (PSU) for the March quarter of FY25, netting over Rs 19,000 crore. This milestone marks a 38% increase from the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.
LIC's stellar results pushed its stock prices up by 8% to settle at Rs 942.55 apiece on BSE. On the same day, the market valuation soared by Rs 45,223.74 crore to Rs 5,96,162.66 crore.
The company also reported a rise in its Assets Under Management (AUM) to Rs 54,52,297 crore by March 31, 2025, up from Rs 51,21,887 crore a year prior. Income from renewal premiums increased, while management expenses were significantly reduced, boosting overall profitability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
