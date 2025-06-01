Dramatic Drone Offensive: Ukraine's Strategic Strike on Russian Bombers
Ukraine reportedly launched a significant drone attack on Russian airbases, targeting over 40 military aircraft. If confirmed, this would mark a major escalation in the conflict and potentially weaken Russian military capabilities. The operation highlights Ukraine's strategic use of drones against Russia's military power.
Ukraine launched a bold drone attack on Russian military aircraft, reportedly striking 40 warplanes. A security official revealed the assault, calling it the largest and most damaging drone operation of the war to date.
Conducted by the SBU domestic intelligence agency, the operation targeted four Russian military air bases, impacting strategic bombers like the Tu-95 and Tu-22 used against Ukraine.
Although Reuters has not independently verified these claims, footage appears to show damaged aircraft. The potential impact on Russian capabilities comes as talks for peace negotiations are proposed by Moscow, with Kyiv yet to respond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
