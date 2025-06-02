Left Menu

Tulsa Launches $100 Million Greenwood Trust to Address 1921 Race Massacre Legacy

Tulsa announces a $100 million Greenwood Trust to address the 1921 Race Massacre's systemic impacts, aiming for $105 million by 2026. The trust focuses on housing, cultural preservation, and legacy funds, fostering community recovery. Initial efforts emphasize planning, fundraising, and community collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 04:19 IST
The City of Tulsa has unveiled a new initiative valued at over $100 million to address enduring impacts from the 1921 Race Massacre. This effort seeks to mend community wounds a century after up to 300 African Americans were killed and a thriving business district was destroyed.

Named after the Greenwood District—site of the massacre—the trust endeavors to consolidate assets by 2026. Funds will target housing in Greenwood and North Tulsa, cultural preservation, and a legacy fund for survivors' descendants. Plans include land acquisition and structural enhancement investments.

In a statement, Mayor Monroe Nichols emphasized this trust as a unifying force, highlighting partnerships needed for Tulsa's future generational wealth efforts. Despite historical investigations, federal prosecution remains unviable due to statute limitations.

