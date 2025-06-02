Delhi's Transformation: BJP's First 100-Day Success Story

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia has commended the BJP-led Delhi government's efforts during its first 100 days, launching a verbal offensive against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for what he describes as eleven years of misgovernance. According to Chandolia, improvements in sanitation, healthcare, and transport demonstrate a stark contrast to AAP's purported failures.

In an interview with ANI, Chandolia stated, "Delhi endured eleven years of administrative neglect, but now it's witnessing the benefits of sound governance within a span of a hundred days. Vital tasks like clearing silt from roads and drains, neglected for over a decade, are finally being addressed." He also alleged that the AAP government was plagued by fake billing issues while essential services like clean drinking water eluded citizens.

Addressing AAP's unfulfilled transport promises, Chandolia noted, "Kejriwal had vowed to introduce 10,000 electric buses over eleven years but it's under the BJP's current administration that these vehicles are finally being delivered." Chandolia further accused the AAP government of denying citizens access to vital healthcare opportunities by not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. "Thanks to combined efforts by the Prime Minister and Delhi's government, citizens over 70 now receive health insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh," he said.

He continued by contrasting the AAP's previous boasts of a successful health and education model with their failure to equip hospitals adequately. "In just a hundred days, we've started observing notable changes," Chandolia said, highlighting sanitation and waste management successes, such as the removal of longstanding garbage issues and the reduction of landfill sites like Ghazipur. "If this momentum continues for a year, Delhi will transform into a cleaner and more beautiful capital," he asserted.

Previously, BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht also praised the transformative first hundred days of the BJP-led Delhi government, attributing significant achievements to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's strong leadership. Gupta herself described her tenure not just as a responsibility but as an opportunity to implement policies focused on public welfare and service after 27 years of mistrust.