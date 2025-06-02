Left Menu

RBC's Bullish Outlook: S&P 500 Target Raised Amid Economic Optimism

RBC has elevated its year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 5,730, citing an improved U.S. economic forecast and robust corporate earnings. The revised target comes amid improved market conditions, influenced by positive earnings reports and a more lenient trade approach from President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:27 IST
RBC's Bullish Outlook: S&P 500 Target Raised Amid Economic Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

RBC on Monday adjusted its year-end prognosis for the S&P 500 index to 5,730, up from its previous target of 5,550. This change reflects slight improvements in the U.S. economic landscape and stronger-than-expected corporate earnings performances.

The S&P 500 index recorded its most significant monthly growth since November 2023, buoyed by a relaxing tariff stance from U.S. President Donald Trump, optimistic earnings, and controlled inflation, helping the market rebound from previous lows experienced in April.

This adjustment follows similar moves from Goldman Sachs and UBS Global Wealth Management. Nevertheless, RBC's revised prediction still stands 3% lower than the index's last close at 5,911.69 points, marking the third revision by the brokerage this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025