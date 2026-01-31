Left Menu

Fed's Miran says Trump has never asked him to do anything on monetary policy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2026 01:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 01:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal ‌Reserve Governor Stephen Miran ⁠said on Friday that U.S. President ​Donald Trump has never ‍asked him to do anything ⁠on ‌monetary ⁠policy.

"He has never ‍asked me to ​do any specific ⁠action on monetary policy," ⁠Miran said during an ⁠interview on Bloomberg ⁠TV.

