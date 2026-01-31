Fed's Miran says Trump has never asked him to do anything on monetary policy
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2026 01:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 01:49 IST
Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump has never asked him to do anything on monetary policy.
"He has never asked me to do any specific action on monetary policy," Miran said during an interview on Bloomberg TV.
