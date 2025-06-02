Hungary Paks Nuclear Plant Faces Output Reduction

The Paks nuclear plant in Hungary has announced a reduction in output by 160 megawatts. This decrease, affecting reactor 4, is due to a malfunction in the control system, according to the plant's operator.

Authorities assured the public that a team of experts is diligently working to address and rectify the issue. The announcement was made on Monday.

The incident underscores the importance of operational reliability in nuclear facilities, which are key components of national energy strategies.