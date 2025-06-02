Left Menu

Hungary Paks Nuclear Plant Faces Output Reduction

Hungary's Paks nuclear plant has reduced output by 160 MW in reactor 4 following a control system equipment malfunction. The plant's operator announced this on Monday, stating that experts are actively working on resolving the issue.

The Paks nuclear plant in Hungary has announced a reduction in output by 160 megawatts. This decrease, affecting reactor 4, is due to a malfunction in the control system, according to the plant's operator.

Authorities assured the public that a team of experts is diligently working to address and rectify the issue. The announcement was made on Monday.

The incident underscores the importance of operational reliability in nuclear facilities, which are key components of national energy strategies.

