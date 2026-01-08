Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Todd Bowles returning as Buccaneers' coach

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times via text on Wednesday that he will be returning for the 2026 season, the newspaper reported. Bowles led the franchise to NFC South titles in each of his first ‌three seasons as coach, but Tampa Bay missed the playoffs in 2025 with an 8-9 record.

Scottie Scheffler commits to WM Phoenix Open

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is returning to "The People's Open." The two-time event champion committed to the 2026 WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday. Scheffler won at TPC Scottsdale in 2022 and 2023 and was third the ⁠following year before finishing 25th in 2025.

Figure skating-Americans in incredible shape for Milano Cortina, U.S. figure skating CEO says

U.S. Figure Skating chief executive Matt Farrell said he expects the American team to arrive at next month's Milano Cortina Olympics in "incredible shape," pointing to recent results and a broader revival of interest in the Games in the United States. The U.S. has been dominant on the international stage in the run-up to the Games, capturing gold in three of the four disciplines at ​the World Championships in March and at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Japan last month.

NBA roundup: Paolo Banchero bankshot lifts Magic past Nets in OT

Paolo Banchero banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer ‍in overtime off an inbounds pass from Anthony Black as the Orlando Magic eked out a 104-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets after blowing an 18-point lead Wednesday night in New York. Rookie Egor Demin banked in a 3 with 5.3 seconds left over Wendell Carter Jr. to put Brooklyn up 103-101 in the extra period after the Nets rallied from a 10-point deficit with 4:02 left in regulation.

NHL roundup: William Eklund's OT goal lifts Sharks past Kings

William Eklund scored off a feed from Macklin Celebrini to finish a 2-on-1 break at 3:08 of overtime and ⁠lift the visiting San ‌Jose Sharks to a 4-3 win against the Los ⁠Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. Celebrini had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 12 games (nine goals, 15 assists) and Yaroslav Askarov made 23 saves for San Jose, which has won five of six.

NFL sees second highest TV ratings on record for regular season

The ‍NFL closed the regular season with an average audience of 18.7 million per game across TV and digital, the league's second-highest mark since Nielsen began tracking in 1988 and just shy of the 1989 record of 19.0 million. The 2025 figure marked a 10% ​rise from last season (17.5 million) and 7% from 2023, per league and Nielsen data.

Reports: Hawks trade 4-time All-Star PG Trae Young to Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks are trading four-time All-Star point guard Trae Young to the ⁠Washington Wizards, multiple outlets reported Wednesday night. The return package from Washington reportedly includes veteran guard CJ McCollum and forward Corey Kispert.

Report: WNBA has not countered most recent CBA proposal

The WNBA has yet to respond to a collective bargaining agreement proposal made by the players nearly two weeks ago ⁠as the Jan. 9 deadline for a new agreement approaches, according to a report by Front Office Sports. The CBA was originally set to expire on Nov. 30, with the sides agreeing to an extension to Jan. 9. In mid-December, the WNBA's players voted to give WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike and the executive committee the authority to potentially initiate a strike.

Women's Top 25 roundup: Cincinnati knocks off No. 11 Iowa State

Mya Perry posted 26 points and went ⁠4-for-6 from 3-point range as host Cincinnati upset No. 11 Iowa State 71-63 in Big 12 play on Wednesday. Caliyah DeVillasee added 13 points, and Kylie Torrence had a team-leading nine rebounds for Cincinnati (6-10, 1-3), which used an ⁠8-0 run to grab an early 12-5 lead in the first ‌quarter, played a close, back-and-forth game for the middle two periods, then pulled away late. The Bearcats hung on despite not making any field goals for the last 5:19 of the game.

Transfer portal roundup: Notre Dame, Georgia lose additional players

It's not always good news in the NCAA's transfer portal, as Top-15 programs Notre Dame and Georgia demonstrated ⁠on Wednesday. Two Bulldogs, cornerback Ondre Evans and safety Joenel Aguero, announced they would be entering the portal, while Notre Dame had four players enter the portal, ‍with previous entrant defensive back Cree Thomas landing at Colorado.

