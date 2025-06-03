Ayodhya: Pran Pratishtha rituals begin at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Rituals of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Darbar on the first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya, began today. The visuals show devotees queued up to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das said that lakhs of devotees are visiting the temple.

Speaking to ANI, Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das said, "The rituals of Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' are starting from today. Lakhs of devotees are visiting the temple (Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple) after taking a dip in the Sarayu River..." "On January 22, 'Pran Pratishtha' was done for the 'baal roop' (child form) of Lord Rama, now it is Raja Ram (King Ram)," he added.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya was illuminated with vibrant and decorative lights ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Darbar. The sacred ceremony began at 6:30 AM today and will continue until June 5.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared an X post showing the visuals of the Kalash Yatra organised at the banks of the Saryu River. The X post said, "Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha karyakram at the eight devalay inside Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, a sacred Kalash Yatra was organised today from the holy banks of the Sarayu river, in the esteemed presence of revered saints, acharyas, trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, distinguished citizens, and a large gathering of devotees."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to attend the Saryu Jayanti Janmotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on June 5, according to Mahant Rajkumar Das Maharaj, head of Shriramvallabhkunj. The event will be organised by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust. The event will be held from June 5 to 11, and the week-long celebration will feature devotional events, rituals, and spiritual discourses. (ANI)

