Left Menu

Ayodhya: Pran Pratishtha rituals begin at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Rituals of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Darbar on the first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya, began today.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 10:27 IST
Ayodhya: Pran Pratishtha rituals begin at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rituals of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Darbar on the first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya, began today. The visuals show devotees queued up to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das said that lakhs of devotees are visiting the temple.

Speaking to ANI, Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das said, "The rituals of Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' are starting from today. Lakhs of devotees are visiting the temple (Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple) after taking a dip in the Sarayu River..." "On January 22, 'Pran Pratishtha' was done for the 'baal roop' (child form) of Lord Rama, now it is Raja Ram (King Ram)," he added.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya was illuminated with vibrant and decorative lights ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Darbar. The sacred ceremony began at 6:30 AM today and will continue until June 5.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared an X post showing the visuals of the Kalash Yatra organised at the banks of the Saryu River. The X post said, "Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha karyakram at the eight devalay inside Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, a sacred Kalash Yatra was organised today from the holy banks of the Sarayu river, in the esteemed presence of revered saints, acharyas, trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, distinguished citizens, and a large gathering of devotees."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to attend the Saryu Jayanti Janmotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on June 5, according to Mahant Rajkumar Das Maharaj, head of Shriramvallabhkunj. The event will be organised by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust. The event will be held from June 5 to 11, and the week-long celebration will feature devotional events, rituals, and spiritual discourses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025