KSEB grapples with Rs 1,200 Cr in unpaid PSU dues, says minister

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 03-06-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 12:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Tuesday claimed that over Rs 1,200 crore in power charges are due to state-run power distribution company KSEB from various public sector units and the agriculture department.

Minister said this while responding to reporters' queries on notices reportedly received from the KSEB by over 400 farmers here who had got free power connection from the agriculture department.

Krishnankutty clarified that the notice was given to the agriculture department and not to the farmers.

''The amount will be recovered from the department,'' he added.

