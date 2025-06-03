Power Struggle: Ukraine's Energy Recovery Amid Conflict

Efforts to restore electricity are ongoing in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region, where a recent Ukrainian attack left over 600,000 people without power. Yevgeny Balitsky, the region's Russian-installed leader, announced that power had been restored to 20% of affected residents.

The blackout affected at least 700,000 people across two Ukrainian regions now under Russian control, according to Russian news agencies. This comes amidst Ukraine's continued efforts to reclaim territory it alleges has been wrongfully appropriated by Russia.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the power outages, which come as part of larger territorial tensions between the two nations. The situation remains tense as both sides vie for control over strategic areas.